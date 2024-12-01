15th Vintage Car Show attracts large number of visitors

Peshawar - The 15th Vintage and Classic Car Show, held at the Peshawar Services Club on Saturday, drew a large crowd of visitors and enthusiasts captivated by the charm of old automobiles.

Organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Classic Land Rover, the event brought together vintage car lovers from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and other cities. Participants proudly showcased iconic vehicles from their collections, including models dating from 1935 to 1980.

The event featured classic cars such as Mercedes, Jaguar, Ford, Chevrolet, Mini, VW, Land Rover, Mustang, Porsche, and vintage Vespa motorcycles. Adding to the excitement were captivating performances of traditional Khattak dance and rubab music, which enthralled the audience, including families and female participants. KPCTA Director General Tashfeen Haider, the event’s chief guest, praised the enthusiastic turnout. Asim Durrani from Classic Land Rover, KPCTA Events Manager Haseena Shaukat, and other notable figures were also present at the show. Visitors expressed their appreciation for the organizers, applauding the blend of cultural and automotive heritage on display.

After the exhibition, participants were set to journey to Swabi to join the 12th Indus River Cross Jeep Race at Hund point on the Indus River. The rally will then proceed through Faisalabad, Rahimyar Khan, Moro, the Thar desert, and culminate in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Tashfeen Haider highlighted plans for expanding such events to historical sites and organizing a Khyber to Karachi rally. He emphasized that the event’s purpose was to send a message of peace from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and restore Peshawar’s reputation as a city of flowers and joy.