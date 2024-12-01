2nd Ch Akhtar Memorial Powerlifting set from Dec 14

LAHORE - The Punjab Raw Powerlifting Association (PRPLF) has announced the 2nd Chaudhary Akhtar Memorial Punjab Raw Powerlifting Men & Women Championship, scheduled for December 14-15, 2024, at The Country School, Akhtar Naseem Campus, Shahkot Adda, Sheikhupura Faisalabad Road. The event will feature competitions across junior, senior, and master categories for men and women, adhering to World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WRPLF) rules. Participants will compete in various weight categories, with women’s divisions ranging from 44kg to 82.5kg and men’s divisions from 52kg to +140kg. Teams from divisions, districts, clubs, colleges, and schools are encouraged to register, with a maximum of 20 male and 13 female players per team. Final entries must include specified bodyweight categories and be submitted to the organizing committee that include Aqeel Javed Butt, Ch Sohail Afzal Gujjar, Ch Waseem Tahir Gujjar, and Ch Naeem Zafar Gujjar.