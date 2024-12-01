Sunday, December 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ACE Money Transfer recognised by SBP with prestigious award

ACE Money Transfer recognised by SBP with prestigious award
PR
December 01, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  ACE Money Transfer, a global leader in the remittance industry, has been recognised by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with a prestigious award for being the Fourth Largest Global Fintech by Remittance Volumes to Pakistan, reaffirming its position as a key driver of Pakistan’s remittance sectors. The award was presented at the 4th Pakistan Remittance Summit 2024 held in Rome, Italy, on 28th Nov 2024, attended by leading industry figures and global financial stakeholders.

Being a global fintech, ACE Money Transfer has been at the forefront of promoting legal remittance channels and bolstering the country’s economy through formal financial flows. This recognition from the State Bank of Pakistan highlights the company’s expanding impact and its dedication to innovating secure, cost-effective, and efficient remittance solutions for millions of overseas Pakistanis.

Enemies want to separate KP from Pakistan: Kh Asif

Pakistan remains the world’s fifth-largest recipient of remittances, with funds sent by expatriates playing a critical role in economic stability. Observing a substantial 24% increase, remittances to Pakistan reached $3.052bn in October 2024. ACE Money Transfer’s innovative approach, powered by trust and technology, has established it as a vital enabler of these inflows, connecting families and driving progress.

“This prestigious award from the State Bank of Pakistan is a testament to supporting millions of Pakistani and other expats worldwide, helping them securely transfer funds home to ensure a prosperous life for their loved ones,” said Rashid Ashraf, CEO of ACE Money Transfer. “We are committed to contributing more to Pakistan’s economy and providing innovative solutions to the whole world, bringing Pakistan to the center of the world through advanced technological remittance solutions.”

PM offers sympathies to Malaysian Prime Minister over loss of lives in recent floods

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1732944961.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024