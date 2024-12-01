Sunday, December 01, 2024
ANF foils drugs smuggling bid; recovers 3.8 kg Ice

December 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation managed to foil a drug smuggling bid and recovered 3.8 kg Ice, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday. He informed that in an operation, ANF conducted a raid at GPO on Chandigarh Road, Karachi and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from a parcel booked for New Zealand. Upon search of the parcel, 3.8 kg ice absorbed in children’s clothes was recovered which was booked for New Zealand by a resident of Peshawar. ANF is making efforts to net the accused, the spokesman said adding that the Force is determined to fight drug smuggling at the national and international levels. Strict action in accordance with the law is being taken against the drug smugglers as elements involved in drug smuggling are enemies of humanity and do not deserve any concessions, he added.

