Azerbaijan, Pakistan agree to work on joint projects, trade

ISLAMABAD - Azerbaijan and Pakistan have agreed to work on joint projects and trade. The bilateral diplomatic activities between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, for the past several months, exchanges of high-level delegations and Pakistan’s active participation in the COP 29 conference in Baku have started to yield positive results. Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Pakistan Khazar Farhadov called on Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan in which they both agreed to promote joint projects and trade partnership for which practical work will be started in the coming days.

In this meeting, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan warmly welcomed the Azerbaijani Ambassador Khazar Farhadov and said that Pakistan can further increase bilateral cooperation with its friendly countries in various sectors including tourism. He said that we need to convert our mutual relations into business and bilateral trade for which positive progress is being made from both sides. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan while offering Azerbaijani companies to invest and launch business in Pakistan said that in the current circumstances foreign investment can be made on the basis of G2G and B2B.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan also discussed with the Azerbaijani ambassador the investment in the M6 and M9 Motorways from Karachi to Sukkhar and Sukkhar to Hyderabad. Abdul Aleem Khan further said that there are huge opportunities in various sectors for foreign investors in Pakistan which should be fully utilized. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov assured his full cooperation and said that his country would work with Pakistan on investment and joint projects. The meeting also considered the joint efforts of the three countries of Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye, while on the instructions of Federal Minister for Investment Abdul Aleem Khan, it was also decided to nominate a Focal Person from the Board of Investment to maintain close liaison with the Government of Azerbaijan.