Barca suffer 2-1 loss to Las Palmas on club’s 125th anniversary

BARCELONA - LaLiga leaders Barcelona’s 125th anniversary celebrations were spoiled by Las Palmas who claimed a shock 2-1 victory on Saturday after Fabio Silva scored the winner to extend the hosts’ winless league run to three games. In a game dominated by Barca, who had 70% of possession and peppered the goal with almost 30 shots, it was Las Palmas who made their few chances count to claim a famous triumph. Barca remain on 34 points and lead second-placed Real Madrid by four but their rivals now have two games in hand, while the victory moved Las Palmas up to 14th place on 15 points. “I think when we don’t score the goals, the team struggles a little bit and this is what we have to change,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said. “... if we don’t score a goal, then maybe it’s possible for us to keep a clean sheet. So we have to defend better as a team, not only the last four or the defensive players, but the whole team and we can do it better.”