Sunday, December 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Bus-motorbike collision killed two in Pakpattan

NEWS WIRE
December 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Pakpattan  -  At least two persons including a woman were killed on the spot while another person was critically wounded when a speedy Mazda bus hit their motorcycle on Kartarpur Bridge, Depalpur Road in Pakpattan on early Saturday morning. According to a private news channel, rescue sources said that two vehicles’ collision claimed two lives in Pakpattan. The dead persons were later identified as Mohammad Yousaf and Kausar Bibi. Soon after the accident, Rescue 1122 team reached the site and shifted the dead and injured person to District Hospital Pakpattan. Further investigation was underway.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1732944961.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024