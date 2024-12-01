Sunday, December 01, 2024
Cases registered over food safety violations in Multan

December 01, 2024
MULTAN  -  Under the directions of Punjab Food Authority DG Asim Javed, operations were carried out against elements hostile to health in Multan city. Food safety teams checked food points near Basti Ali Wala, Islamnagar Chowk Shahbaz, Masoom Shah Road, Shah Rukn-e- Alam and Aziz Hotel. A case was lodged against dairy manufacturing unit owners for sample failure of desi ghee while an FIR was also registered against spice unit owners for manufacturing substandard spices. A pickle unit was fined Rs40,000 for storing oil in chemical drums in a dirty environment while a marriage hall was fined Rs 30,000 for poor cleanliness in the production area.

