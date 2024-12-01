Ceremony on PPP Foundation Day held in Multan

MULTAN - A ceremony regarding the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) 57th Foundation Day was held at Domra House in which Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan was the chief guest. The event saw the participation of prominent political figures, including MNA Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, MPA Ali Haider Gillani, Rana Iqbal Siraj, Malik Wasif Raan, senior party leader Malik Manzoor Ahmad Domra, and others.

Addressing the gathering, the governor praised the unmatched leadership of the PPP, stating that no other party in Pakistan had possessed such visionary guidance. He highlighted the party’s legacy, emphasizing that the PPP was founded by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, a great leader who never bowed before dictators. He lauded the sacrifices of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto who gave her life for democracy and Pakistan. Speaking passionately, the governor asserted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, hailing from a lineage of martyrs, is the only leader who can save Pakistan. He expressed his confidence that Bilawal Bhutto will emerge victorious as the next prime minister in the upcoming elections. Governor Saleem Haider reassured the party’s workers of his unwavering support.

PPP Foundation Day ceremony held in Sargodha

A ceremony was held on the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) 57th Foundation Day here on Saturday in which PPP Divisional President Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi participated and congratulated workers.

Addressing the ceremony, he lauded great services and sacrifices of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for the country and democracy. He also paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who struggled for democracy with unmatched courage and inspired millions with her relentless dedication.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto not only strengthened democracy but also empowered women, advanced social welfare, and led efforts in developing missile technology, he added.

Under the visionary leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the party gifted the nation its first constitution in 1973, ensuring equal rights and representation for all citizens. He said: “It was Quaid-e-Awam who initiated Pakistan’s nuclear programme, cementing the country’s defence capabilities”. Later on, a cake cutting ceremony was also held at the People’s Party regional office where Tasneam Ahmed Qureshi with local leadership and a large number of party workers participated.