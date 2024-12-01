Committee reviews progress on Lahore Development Programme

LAHORE - The Steering Committee established by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz convened an important session at the Town Hall, Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL), on Saturday, chaired by the Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD), Zeeshan Rafique.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the Lahore Development Program (LDP) and discussed future strategies for the timely and efficient execution of the city’s development initiatives.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza briefed the Steering Committee members on the ongoing developments.

Information Minister Azma Bukhari emphasized the importance of maintaining constant contact with relevant elected representatives for the success of this public welfare project. She stated that legislators are more familiar with the issues in their constituencies, and their consultation ensures better outcomes.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed that, upon the completion of the LDP, no street or connecting road in the provincial capital should remain damaged, she said. She also stressed the timely completion and proper monitoring of all schemes, highlighting the need for an effective oversight mechanism. LG&CD Minister Zeeshan Rafique mentioned that work is currently underway on 115 schemes under the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore and 246 schemes by WASA.

He instructed that all underground work, particularly by Sui Gas and the Safe City Authority, must be completed before any street repairs begin.

Once a scheme is completed, no further excavation will be allowed. He directed the Deputy Commissioner to formally notify the relevant departments of this policy.

Zeeshan Rafique also shared that the Chief Minister envisions “vibrant streets” for Lahore, featuring colourful aesthetics to enhance the city’s beauty. Additionally, he highlighted the inclusion of horticultural elements in all projects and instructed that feedback from elected representatives should be incorporated at every stage. The LDP is expected to be completed by June 2025, with a focus on maintaining both speed and transparency, he noted.

Special Assistant to the CM Zeeshan Malik instructed the preparation of a detailed presentation for the Chief Minister, who is expected to lay the foundation stone for the project in December.

The LG&CD Secretary confirmed that the tiles for the project would be designed according to the Chief Minister’s instructions.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza added that all Assistant Commissioners must maintain communication with elected representatives and ensure the timely completion of the tendering process within the prescribed timeline.