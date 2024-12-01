Sunday, December 01, 2024
Dar denies allegations of firing by LEAs on PTI protesters

News Desk
December 01, 2024
Islamabad  -  Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has strongly refuted allegations of state brutality and indiscriminate firing by law enforcement authorities during recent clashes with protestors. In a statement issued by the Deputy Prime Minister Office, he labelled the claims of gunshot wounds and unwarranted violence as “malicious” and “absolutely false,” urging to provide evidence such as “graves and dead bodies” to substantiate the accusations.

Ishaq Dar said the so-called protestors came armed with heavy ammunition and tear gas canisters. He said the mob was determined to create chaos and ready to kill. The Deputy Prime Minister said security and law enforcement agencies exercised maximum restraint with patience despite deaths within their ranks.

He said the PTI leaders abandoned their workers and now developing a ridiculous and lies-based narrative of state brutality.

Protest right exists, forming militias for attacks doesn’t: Bilawal

