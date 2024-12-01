Eight terrorists eliminated, two soldiers martyred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations

Security forces eliminated eight terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while two soldiers heroically embraced martyrdom, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Between November 29 and December 1, the first operation was carried out in Baka Khel, Bannu, targeting a terrorist hideout.

Five terrorists were killed, and nine others injured. During the operation, 29-year-old Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain from Jhang displayed exceptional bravery and made the ultimate sacrifice.

In the second operation, conducted in Shagai, Khyber, three terrorists were neutralized, and two others arrested. Amid heavy gunfire, 25-year-old Captain Muhammad Zohaibuddin from Lahore led his team courageously, sacrificing his life in the line of duty.

The ISPR noted that the terrorists were involved in attacks targeting security forces and civilians. A clearance operation is ongoing to neutralize any remaining threats in the region.

Reaffirming their resolve to eradicate terrorism, the armed forces paid tribute to the sacrifices of Sepoy Hussain and Captain Zohaibuddin, honoring their unwavering courage and dedication to safeguarding the nation.