Faryal Talpur highlights role of PPP in country’s development on foundation day

KARACHI - The Central President of Pakistan Peoples Party’s Women Wing and Member of the Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur has congratulated the workers and supporters on the occasion of PPP’s 57th Foundation Day. She highlighted the key role of the PPP in the political, economic and social development of Pakistan over almost last six decades. She paid tribute to the founder of the PPP, Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for changing the political landscape of Pakistan in the 60s and 70s in the country, with the formation of PPP in then Pakistan.

Faryal Talpur added that, after his martyrdom, his vision and mission were bravely followed and translated into action by his brave and most charismatic daughter, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, as the youngest and Muslim world’s first female prime minister, adding that her political legacy and struggle is now pursued by Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, for saving and protecting the democracy in Pakistan.

She also emphasized that the People’s Party has always been at the forefront of the protection of the Constitution, promotion of social justice, and the rights of the marginalized sections, especially women in Pakistan, adding that it has also been a pioneer of progressive politics, raising the voice for the rights of the oppressed and giving them a strong platform.

Faryal Talpur expressed her pride in the unforgettable services of the Party in promoting the rights of women, adding that promoting the rights of women is an important part of the ideology of the PPP.

She said that under the leadership of Shaheed Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, PPP took historic steps to ensure the active and equal role of women, adding that the Women’s Wing is determined to carry forward that legacy for current and next generations.

Appreciating the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur said that they are the custodians of the vision of our great and martyred leadership, and only they can address the challenges facing the country today.

She said that all of us will have to work together to build a Pakistan that has the same principles of equality, justice and democracy that our founding leaders had wished for. She also urged the workers to remain steadfast and determined in their mission to serve the people. Faryal Talpur invited the youth, women, and all democratic forces of the country to play their role in building a bright, inclusive, and prosperous Pakistan under the leadership of the PPP.