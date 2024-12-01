FC College celebrates 26th Commencement Ceremony

LAHORE - Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) has celebrated its 26th Commencement Ceremony, a momentous event that marked graduation of 1,293 students across a diverse range of academic disciplines. The ceremony, held on Saturday, was a testament to institution’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and service to society. The graduating class included 1,025 bachelor’s students, 262 postgraduate students, and six PhD graduates, reflecting FCCU’s comprehensive academic offerings. The event was graced by presence of faculty, staff, distinguished dignitaries, and proud families, with FCCU’s Rector, Dr. Jonathan S. Addleton, presiding as chief guest and Dr. Nayer Fardows, Registrar as Director Commencement. The academic highlight of ceremony featured inspiring valedictory addresses. Sanwal Hussain, undergraduate valedictorian, achieved an impressive CGPA of 3.993 and spoke about transformative journey of his peers. Representing postgraduate class, Ms Maliha Ilyas, with a perfect CGPA of 4.00, shared her insights and aspirations, exemplifying spirit of excellence that defines FCCU graduates. During event, numerous awards for academic and co-curricular achievements were presented. These included Excellence Medals, Certificates of Distinction, and the Roll of Honor, celebrating dedication and exceptional accomplishments of students.

In his address, Dr. Jonathan S. Addleton emphasized the values of hope, resilience, and faith, urging graduates to approach their future with optimism and a commitment to making meaningful contributions to society. He commended their perseverance, especially in challenging times, and encouraged them to embrace leadership roles while upholding FCCU’s legacy. Dr. Addleton also proudly announced FCCU’s achievement of candidacy status in its journey toward accreditation with the New England Higher Education Commission, a milestone in the university’s history.

The ceremony also served as a reflection of FCCU’s remarkable 160-year legacy. Founded in 1864, the university has grown from its modest beginnings into a premier center of education, now serving nearly 9,000 students. Guided by its enduring motto, “By love serve one another,” FCCU has consistently instilled a commitment to service and purpose in its graduates, shaping generations of leaders dedicated to societal impact.

As the Class of 2024 embarks on its professional journeys, this year’s commencement ceremony stood as a proud celebration of their achievements and a reaffirmation of FCCU’s enduring mission to inspire, educate, and serve.