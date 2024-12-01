Floating Innovation

Sindh, Pakistan, is home to immense natural beauty, including serene lakes, diverse flora, and rich agricultural landscapes. Among its treasures is Keenjhar Lake in Thatta District—a vital source of drinking water and fish, producing 228.7 tons in 2021-2022, according to the Sindh Fisheries Department.

However, Sindh faces a severe energy crisis, adversely affecting local communities. To address this, the Sindh Government has launched Pakistan’s first-ever floating solar project. Spanning 1,606 of Keenjhar Lake’s 33,280 acres, the project will feature one million solar panels to generate 500 megawatts of electricity, transmitted via the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company.

This eco-friendly initiative aims to reduce water evaporation, benefit aquatic life, and conserve land by utilising water surfaces. Unlike land-based solar farms that disrupt ecosystems, this approach preserves the environment while providing a sustainable solution to the region’s energy needs.

In addition to alleviating power shortages, the project is expected to create 1,000 jobs and improve water quality by limiting direct sunlight penetration. This innovative step reflects Sindh’s commitment to balancing development with environmental conservation.

SAJJAD ALI MEMON,

Sindh.