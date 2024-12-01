Gandapur directs to dismantle all bunkers in Kurram

Peshawar - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, visited Kohat on Saturday to attend a Grand Jirga organized by the provincial government to address the ongoing issues in Kurram District.

Senior officials from the relevant divisional and district administrations briefed the Chief Minister on the current law and order situation, the ceasefire between conflicting parties, and the government’s efforts to ensure lasting peace in the area.

In his address to the jirga, the Chief Minister directed law enforcement agencies to treat any individual disrupting peace as a terrorist. He stated that security forces were deployed in the area at the request of the provincial government to restore peace. He emphasized that security forces, police, and civil administration are making coordinated efforts to bring complete peace to the district.

The Chief Minister also instructed the relevant authorities to dismantle all bunkers in the area without discrimination. He urged the federal government to deploy additional FC platoons to support peace initiatives, as requested by the provincial government. He further directed the Grand Jirga to remain active in the area until complete peace is restored, assuring them of full support from the provincial government.

Gandapur called on the local community to identify those responsible for disturbing the peace and urged tribal elders to play an active role in fostering harmony between rival groups. He also directed the relevant administration to collect heavy weapons from the local population and temporarily seize arms from residents of border areas.

“Anyone who takes up arms will be treated as a terrorist, and their fate will be that of a terrorist,” the Chief Minister warned. He assured that funds would be released on a priority basis for temporarily displaced families and pledged the dignified return of all internally displaced persons (IDPs).

He stressed that violence and conflict are not solutions to any problem, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and negotiations in resolving disputes. “In line with Pashtun traditions, we are making every effort to resolve this issue peacefully through the jirga,” he added. He urged both sides to cooperate with the administration and the jirga to ensure sustainable peace, which is in the best interest of both the region and the government.

Members of the National Assembly Shehryar Afridi, Hamid Hussain, and Yousuf Khan, along with provincial cabinet members Aftab Alam Advocate, Pakhtoon Yar Khan, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, MPA Shafi Jan, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Additional Chief Secretary for Home and Tribal Affairs Abid Majeed, and other relevant officials also attended the jirga.