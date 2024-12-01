Sunday, December 01, 2024
Governor felicitates people of province on ‘Sindhi Culture Day’

Our Staff Reporter
December 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan on Saturday congratulated the people of the province on the occasion of Sindhi Culture Day, marked every first Sunday of December. He said that on this day, the people of the province wear Sindhi caps and Ajrak decorated with the culture of the province to express their love for their culture. The culture of Sindh had a very ancient historical significance based on thousands of years of history and traditions, he said adding that the courage, endurance, and dedication of the people of the province to their culture was exemplary.

Our Staff Reporter

