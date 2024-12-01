Govt to support construction sector, says Sharjeel Memon

HYDERABAD - Senior Provincial Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon and Provincial Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah attended the Sindh Premium Property Building Material and Home Decor Exhibition as chief guests at Abdullah Mall Qasimabad on Saturday.

Sharjeel Inam, while addressing the event, said that there is a need to promote trade in the country which will provide employment opportunities and the stoves of poor families will be able to burn. The government will provide all possible support to the construction sector, want trade to be promoted and the confidence of investors to increase.

The Sindh government is building the largest 2.1 million house construction project in the history of the world in Sindh province, he said and added, “this connection was working with donors from around the world.”

He said that every person desired to have their own house. “5 billion rupees have been provided for the infrastructure of Hyderabad and we all together will provide the people of the province with the best possible support,” he said.

He said that the purpose of establishing the Pakistan People’s Party was to solve the problems of the poor people. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the PPP is the only party in Pakistan that has delivered a lot to the country.

The minister added that the PPP has not turned its back on the difficult people and has always supported the people and Shaheed Bhutto gave the country a constitution, nuclear power and a strong parliament.

He said that Shaheed Bhutto made the country a nuclear power and architect of Pakistan’s nuclear program was Shaheed Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Shaheed Bibi established the First Women’s Bank, the Lady Health Workers Program, which gave land to landless women, he said.

Sharjeel said that 2.1 million houses are being built, Hari cards for farmers and labour cards for labourers were started, while the Sindh government is providing free treatment to the people all over Pakistan. He said that the Sindh government established cadet colleges for women. He said that experts have endorsed that cheap electricity can be generated only from Thar coal.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Expo was a very effective program. “I am very happy to participate in this program and such programs should be arranged that could promote commercial activities and restore the confidence of investors”, he added. He appreciated the performance of the organizers of the seminar. DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razak Dharejo, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abideen Memon and officers of various construction and material companies also participated on this occasion. Later, the provincial ministers also visited various stalls of the exhibition.