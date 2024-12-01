Hamza Amin maintains lead in 43rd Punjab Open Golf C’ship

LAHORE - Hamza Taimur Amin of Rumanza Golf Club has emerged as the standout performer in the 43rd Punjab Open Golf Championshipat the scenic Royal Palm Golf Course. has become the center of attention for Pakistan’s top golfers after two days of intense competition, as 98 professional players vie for the prestigious title and its accompanying honors and rewards, leading the pack with a stellar two-round aggregate of 137, seven under par. Hamza’s impeccable performance included a gross 68 on Friday, followed by an equally impressive 69 on Saturday. With a three-stroke lead, he has firmly positioned himself as the top contender, leaving behind seasoned players like Muhammad Alam (Garrison), M Saqib (Garrison), M Zubair (Karachi), and Muhammad Shabbir (Margalla Greens), all tied at 140, four under par. Other notable professionals in the fray include Minhaj Maqsood, Asif Ali (Gymkhana), Anser Mehmood (Margalla Greens), and Talat Ijaz (Gymkhana), while veterans like M Munir, Tahir Bashir, Ashiq Hussain, and Talib Hussain also remain in contention. Following the Saturday round, the field was reduced to the top 57 professionals, with 41 players being eliminated. In the amateur category, Qasim Ali Khan of Gymkhana leads with a two-day gross score of 141, followed by Nauman Ilyas (Garrison) at 147 and Muhammad Abid (Royal Palm) at 149. Other prominent amateurs include Salman Jehangir (Gymkhana) at 150 and Shahmir Majid (Raya) at 152.The final day promises high drama, culminating in the prize distribution ceremony scheduled for 3:00 pm at the Royal Palm Golf Club lawns.