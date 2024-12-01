Indonesian CG deleveres lecture on Public Health Management in SMBB University Larkana

LARKANA - The Directorate of ORIC, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Larkana, successfully organized a visit and an interactive lecture on Public Health Management on Saturday by the Consul General of Republic of Indonesia. The Consul General Mr Arie Poluzzi and his team visited the Arija campus of SMBBMU, where he delivered an insightful lecture on public health issues in Indonesia, focusing on effective management strategies and collaborative solutions. He said both Indonesia and Pakistan have huge populations and most of their population is young. He said they need a lot of doctors in Indonesia and Pakistan graduates should apply for jobs and also for post graduation. He visited the Institute of Pharmacy and Benazir College of Nursing and appreciated these educational opportunities being offered to students of rural areas. The Vice Chancellor of SMBBMU, Prof Dr Nusrat Shah said applying for post graduation in Indonesia is a great opportunity for our medical graduates as they are offering 250 fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students.

She emphasized students should focus more on South East Asian countries which are cheaper and more feasible options for postgraduate education compared to USA and UK. Prof Nusrat Shah highlighted the role of international collaboration in fostering research and academic programs. She expressed her gratitude to Mr Arie Poluzzi for visiting the university, sharing his expertise and fostering strong ties between Indonesia and SMBBMU in the field of health sciences.

Dr Mir Hassan Khoso, Director ORIC, highlighted the importance of international collaborations for SMBBMU and said we have already signed a MoU with Air Langga University Indonesia last year and look forward to meeting their team in our scientific conference in February 2025.

The vice chancellor presented ajrak and topi to the Consulate guests and Mr Poluzzi presented a shield to Prof Nusrat Shah and souvenirs to all the deans, principals and directors of SMBBMU.

The seminar was attended by the Dean of Basic Medical Sciences, Dean of Dentistry, Registrar, Principals of CMC, BCON, BADC, and Directors of Pharmacy and Physiotherapy, along with faculty members, officers and students.