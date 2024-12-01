Ishaq Dar stresses importance of cultural diplomacy at PFOWA charity bazaar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister emphasized the significance of charity bazaars in supporting underprivileged communities during the inauguration ceremony of the Pakistan Foreign Office Women’s Association (PFOWA) Charity Bazaar.

Highlighting the importance of such initiatives, he called for organizing these events twice a year to maximize their impact.

Dar expressed gratitude to diplomats for their wholehearted support of the PFOWA bazaar and underscored the role of cultural diplomacy in fostering bilateral ties between nations.

He noted that the charity bazaar served as a platform to bring diverse cultures closer, allowing people to appreciate the unique identity of each culture.

The event, held at the Foreign Office, featured cultural stalls from various foreign embassies.

It provided an opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage of participating countries while strengthening international camaraderie and supporting charitable causes.