Ishaq Dar to represent Pakistan at ECO ministerial meeting in Iran

Deputy Prime Minister is set to depart for Iran tomorrow to participate in the 28th Council of Ministers meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

During the meeting, will reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to the ECO charter and emphasize the potential for enhanced regional connectivity.

He will advocate for the development of rail and road networks, the liberalization of visa regimes, and the simplification of border procedures to foster stronger economic ties.

The Deputy Prime Minister will also express Pakistan's concerns over escalating hostilities in the Middle East, which pose a threat to regional peace and security. Additionally, he will sign the Charter for the ECO Clean Energy Center, reinforcing Pakistan’s support for sustainable energy initiatives.

On the sidelines of the meeting, is expected to hold discussions with fellow ministers and other dignitaries to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation.