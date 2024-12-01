Sunday, December 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ishaq Dar to represent Pakistan at ECO ministerial meeting in Iran

Ishaq Dar to represent Pakistan at ECO ministerial meeting in Iran
Web Desk
7:36 PM | December 01, 2024
National

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is set to depart for Iran tomorrow to participate in the 28th Council of Ministers meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

During the meeting, Ishaq Dar will reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to the ECO charter and emphasize the potential for enhanced regional connectivity.

He will advocate for the development of rail and road networks, the liberalization of visa regimes, and the simplification of border procedures to foster stronger economic ties.

The Deputy Prime Minister will also express Pakistan's concerns over escalating hostilities in the Middle East, which pose a threat to regional peace and security. Additionally, he will sign the Charter for the ECO Clean Energy Center, reinforcing Pakistan’s support for sustainable energy initiatives.

Pakistan defeat Zimbabwe by 57 runs in first T20I

On the sidelines of the meeting, Ishaq Dar is expected to hold discussions with fellow ministers and other dignitaries to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1733029624.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024