Kasur and Nankana Sahib clinch Khelta Punjab Games hockey and football titles

LAHORE - Kasur hockey team defeated Lahore’s Khawaja Junaid Academy hockey team by 2-0 in the title clash of Khelta Punjab Games division level boys’ hockey event at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday. Kasur’s M Adil and Salman Ashiq struck two field goals in the 3rd and 9th minutes of the match to seal a 2-0 title victory. Kasur team won the title with 9 points while Sheikhupura finished runners up with 6 points followed by Lahore’s Khawaja Junaid Academy hockey team who scored three points in the event. In Khelta Punjab Games division level football event final, Young Blood Football Club Nankana Sahib stunned strong Real Lahore Football Club by 2-0 to win the title. In the earlier matches, Real Lahore trounced Sheikhupura by 2-0 while Nankana Sahib toppled Kasur by 2-0. In the division level girls taekwondo; 38kg: 1st Madeeha Imran, 2nd Abeera Sharaft; 42kg: 1st Sundas Zara, 2nd Hifza Aslam; 46kg: 1st Eman Zahra, 2nd Eman Fatima; 49kg: 1st Sehar Shabbir, 2nd Zahra; 53kg: 1st Zainab, 2nd Irsa Fatima and 57kg: 1st Afifa, 2nd Meerab Asghar. DG Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry congratulated the Kasur and Nankana Sahib teams for winning Khelta Punjab Games division level boys’ hockey and football titles. Director Youth Affairs/Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Rana Nadeem Anjum, Olympian Kh Junaid, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, District Sports Officer Lahore Tanveer Abbas and other officials were also present on this occasion.