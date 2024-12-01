Kundi for oversight committee to utilise funds in NMDs

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi announced on Saturday that he had requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to establish an oversight committee to ensure the proper use of federal development funds for the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs).

Speaking at a Jirga from Khar district Bajaur, held at the Governor House and led by Chairman Syed Ahmad Jan, Governor Kundi stressed the importance of addressing the unrest and deprivation felt by tribal communities. The Jirga members raised concerns about the neglect of tribal areas and dissatisfaction with the allocation of resources.

Governor Kundi assured the participants that he stands as an advocate for the tribal population. He highlighted that after the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, federal funds had been misallocated by the provincial administration, favoring certain regions while sidelining deserving districts and tribes. He revealed plans to convene an All Parties Conference (APC) at the Governor House on December 5 to address these issues.

The Governor also announced a visit to Kohat with political representatives to focus on resolving the ongoing situation in the Kurram District. He emphasized the necessity of local solutions for provincial challenges and reiterated the Governor House’s commitment to addressing tribal grievances.

The Jirga concluded with a traditional ceremony where Governor Kundi was presented with a tribal turban, followed by prayers for peace, development, and prosperity in the province.

Later, Governor Kundi addressed the inaugural Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Future Youth Leaders Conference at the Governor House, highlighting the pivotal role of youth in achieving peace and fostering economic growth.