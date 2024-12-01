 Lahore tops global air pollution rankings with AQI of 310

Lahore retained its position as the world's most polluted city on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 310. The Indian capital, New Delhi, ranked second, while Accra, the capital of Ghana, took third place on the global AQI.

Within Pakistan, Lahore also led as the country's most polluted city, followed by Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and Karachi.

As winter sets in, Punjab has been gripped by severe air pollution and smog. Authorities have implemented emergency measures to address the crisis, but pollution levels remain alarmingly high, posing significant public health risks.

Smog, a mix of fog and pollutants, has blanketed Lahore for days, primarily caused by low-grade diesel emissions, seasonal agricultural burning, and cooling temperatures. At its peak, Lahore's pollution level surged to over 80 times the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended safe limit.

In response, the government has ordered school closures and restricted operating hours for eateries, businesses, and markets to protect citizens from the toxic air and its adverse health effects.