Matiullah released from jail after getting bail

ISLAMABAD - Senior Journalist Matiullah Jan has been released from the Adiala Jail on Saturday after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) approved his post-arrest bail in terrorism and narcotics case. The court accepted the bail of the journalist against surety bonds worth Rs.10,000 and ordered to release him. Later, the court issued ‘robkar’ for the release of Matiullah Jan after the surety bonds were submitted. It may be mentioned here that last day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended the physical remand of journalist in the aforesaid case and declared that he should be considered in jail on judicial remand.