Sunday, December 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Matiullah released from jail after getting bail

Matiullah released from jail after getting bail
NEWS WIRE
December 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Senior Journalist Matiullah Jan has been released from the Adiala Jail on Saturday after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) approved his post-arrest bail in terrorism and narcotics case.  The court accepted the bail of the journalist against surety bonds worth Rs.10,000 and ordered to release him.  Later, the court issued ‘robkar’ for the release of Matiullah Jan after the surety bonds were submitted.   It may be mentioned here that last day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended the physical remand of journalist in the aforesaid case and declared that he should be considered in jail on judicial remand.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1732944961.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024