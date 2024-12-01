Mobilink Bank named ‘Best Microfinance Bank’ at Pakistan Banking Awards 2024

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance institution, Mobilink Bank was honored as the ‘Best Microfinance Bank’ at the Pakistan Banking Awards 2024. The recognition highlights the Bank’s pivotal role in advancing financial inclusion and digital empowerment, and underscores its prowess in leveraging innovative fintech solutions to shape a digitally future-ready Pakistan.

Commenting on the achievement, CEO Jazz and Chairman, Mobilink Bank, Aamir Ibrahim said, “This award is a testament to the trust placed in Mobilink Bank by millions of Pakistanis and reflects our collective mission to uplift society through financial inclusion. Mobilink Bank’s success lies in its commitment to empowering individuals, particularly women, by providing them with the tools and resources to thrive.

This recognition resonates with our ongoing efforts to foster economic growth, resilience, and progress across the country. I commend the entire team for their dedication and look forward to their continued impact in transforming lives.”

Interim CEO Mobilink Bank, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary said, “The award is an honor that reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering small businesses, women, and underserved communities through innovative, digital banking solutions that drive meaningful change. Looking forward, we remain committed to expanding access and creating lasting opportunities for those who need it most, as we work towards building a more inclusive, future-ready digital financial ecosystem for fostering sustainable growth and economic progress.”

Mobilink Bank drives financial inclusion through innovative fintech solutions to empower underserved communities in the digital age. Through its Women Inspirational Network (WIN), it has equipped over 20,000 women with financial and digital literacy, and aims to onboard 50,000 more into the formal banking system by 2026 in partnership with Care International Pakistan. The Bank also advocates women’s inheritance rights through a comprehensive awareness campaign and, as an industry-first initiative, provides an innovative digital inheritance calculator on its ‘DOST’ app to empower users, especially women with accurate share calculations and informed decision-making

The Bank works in collaboration with multiple active players to amplify the reach and impact of its initiatives. The Bank’s DOST App further enhances this effort by providing users with flexible, self-paced learning opportunities, making financial education more accessible and inclusive.

In 2023-2024, the Mobilink Bank School of Learning delivered over 83,000 hours of training to enhance the digital skills of both employees and entrepreneurs. Through the National Financial Literacy Program (NFLP-II), the Bank reached 2,780 rural beneficiaries, including 71% of women. This achievement earned the Bank the ‘Best NFLP Team Award’ from the State Bank of Pakistan. The bank’s innovative services, training programs and collaborative efforts reflect its vision of helping create a digitally agile, inclusive, and future-ready Pakistan.