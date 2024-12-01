Model carts initiative launched in Lahore, set to expand across Punjab

LAHORE - Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appointed Malik Afzal Khokhar as chairman of the Provincial Steering Committee for Model Carts. The initiative aims to organise street vending by providing designated spaces for vendors, addressing traffic congestion and informal cart operations. This initiative seeks to address challenges posed by informal and unauthorized street carts, such as traffic congestion, by providing designated, well-organised spaces for vendors to operate. Under the direct supervision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chairman Malik Afzal Khokhar, who is also Chairman of the Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company, ensured swift project execution, achieving remarkable progress within just one month. During this period, 1,000 model carts were manufactured. The project’s inauguration, held on Sunday, marked the realisation of the Chief Minister’s vision and was attended by the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore. The model carts are being distributed free of cost to underprivileged street vendors and will be stationed at 19 locations across Lahore. The Deputy Commissioner has been directed to ensure fair and transparent distribution, prioritizing deserving individuals. As part of the pilot phase, these 19 locations in Lahore will be operational within the first month. The next phase involves expanding the initiative across Punjab, where preparations for deploying 12,000 model carts in 40 districts are already underway. A summary of the project is being finalised for submission to the Chief Minister for approval. Chairman Malik Afzal Khokhar reaffirmed his commitment to the success of this transformative project.

Drawing on his experience with Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company, where he led efforts to provide affordable and quality food items, he pledged to deliver the Model Carts Market Project with the same dedication and efficiency.