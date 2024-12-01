Sunday, December 01, 2024
Murderer of wife, seven children gets death sentence

December 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  An additional district and sessions court in Alipur sentenced an accused who stabbed his wife and seven children to death with a sharp-edged weapon. According to the prosecution, the accused, Muhammad Sajjad, had been awarded eight death penalties for the heinous murder of his wife and seven children.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 for each victim with an additional six months’ imprisonment for non-payment of the fines.

According to the police, six months ago, the convict had used a sharp weapon to brutally murder his wife and seven children in Alipur, a tehsil of Muzaffargarh.

Governor urges PTI to review its conduct

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has advised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to review its conduct, behavior and uphold its role as a political entity. He emphasized the need for the PTI to reconsider its actions regarding attacks on state institutions and overall conduct towards the country.

Four family members die in house fire in Burewala

Talking to the media during a visit to the wedding ceremony of former state minister Mehr Irshad Ahmed’s son in Muradabad on Saturday, he said: “Political parties should remain political. Engaging in activities that could lead to bans should be avoided.”

He lauded the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for its principled stance and historical sacrifices, stating that: “I congratulate party workers and leadership on the Foundation Day of the PPP being celebrated across the country. He said the PPP was the only political party that had always prioritized the country’s prosperity, progress and protected rights of the people.

