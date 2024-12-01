Sunday, December 01, 2024
Social Media platforms face nationwide disruptions

Web Desk
3:26 PM | December 01, 2024
Social media platforms across the country are experiencing widespread slowdowns, causing significant inconvenience for users.

Services including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok have been partially suspended or slowed in various regions, disrupting user access. Since Saturday night, these major platforms have been affected, creating challenges for PTCL internet users and hindering the functionality of Google services.

Many users have reported difficulties, particularly with downloading content on WhatsApp, which has persisted since last night.

The cause of the disruption remains unclear, as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has yet to release an official statement on the matter.

