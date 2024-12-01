New case of Mpox infection detected in KP

PESHAWAR - A new case of mpox infection has been detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, raising the toll of the zoonotic disease in province to six during the current year. According to a press release of Health Department issued here on Saturday, all the previous five mpox patients have recovered from the infection. The Public Health Referral Laboratory of Khyber Medical University (KMU) has confirmed mpox infection in blood sample of a 35 years old resident of Lakki Marwat who was held at Bacha Khan airport upon return from Dubai on November 28, last, says the press release. The patient is resident of Kot Kashmir union counsil of Lakki Marwat district and had arrived Peshawar on the night of November 28, 2024. After finding symptoms of mpox infection in passenger during screening, the patient was shifted to Khyber Teaching hospital for blood collection and diagnosis. The Rapid Response teams collected blood samples and sent to Public Health Reference Laboratory at Khyber Medical University (KMU) which confirmed mpox infection in the patient. The patient, during inquiry, informed that he is living in Dubai for the last five years and work their as a driver. The patient is stable and is informed about the illness, social distancing and other preventive measures for curbing its spread. Meanwhile, District Health Officer (DHO) Lakki Marwat has been instructed by Director Public Health KP, Dr Irshad Ahmad Roghani to take swift and coordinated action to contain any potential risks associated with further spread of the disease. The DHO is further directed to promptly address the matter by taking onboard the District Outbreak Coordination Committee to ensure that appropriate response is conducted as per the guidelines shared by National Institute of Health (NIH).