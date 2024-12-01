Pakistan defeat Zimbabwe by 57 runs in first T20I

Pakistan secured a 57-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20I held in Bulawayo on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Pakistan elected to bat and posted a total of 165/4 in their 20 overs. In response, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 108, with captain Sikandar Raza top-scoring with 39 runs.

Pakistani bowlers Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed were the stars with the ball, each claiming three wickets to dismantle Zimbabwe's batting lineup.

The match saw a modest start from openers Umair Yousuf (16) and Saim Ayub (24), with Pakistan losing their second wicket at 57 runs. Usman Khan added a valuable 39 runs, while captain Salman Ali Agha contributed 13. A solid unbeaten partnership between Tayyab Tahir (39*) and Irfan Khan (27*) ensured Pakistan set a competitive target.

Led by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan had announced their playing XI before the match.

Historically, Pakistan and Zimbabwe have met in 18 T20Is, with Pakistan dominating with 16 wins compared to Zimbabwe’s 2.