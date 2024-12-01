Pakistan face Nepal, Bangladesh meet Sri Lanka in 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup semifinals

LAHORE - Pakistan will clash with Nepal in the first semifinal, while Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the second semifinal in the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup as both the matches are scheduled for December 1 at Multan Cricket Stadium. In the final round of group matches, Pakistan delivered a commanding performance, defeating Afghanistan by seven wickets to secure the top spot in the group. Electing to field first, Pakistan bowled out Afghanistan for a mere 94 runs in 19.2 overs, with Fakhar Abbas claiming 3 wickets for just 4 runs in 2.2 overs. Chasing the modest target, Pakistan achieved victory in 9.5 overs, led by Talha Iqbal’s quickfire 32 off 15 balls. Fakhar Abbas was named Player of the Match for his exceptional bowling performance. Meanwhile, in another group match at DHA Ground, Bangladesh overpowered South Africa with a dominant 10-wicket win. South Africa set a target of 150 runs, scoring 149/8 in 20 overs. Bangladesh’s openers, Mohammad Salman (73 off 44 balls) and Arif Hussain (55 off 39 balls), comfortably chased down the target in 12.5 overs. The semifinals promise thrilling encounters, with the Pakistan-Nepal match scheduled for 9:00 am and the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka showdown set for 1:00 pm at the Multan Cricket Stadium.