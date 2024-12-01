PCB proposes neutral venues for Pakistan-India matches

Pakistan has proposed a new formula to the International Cricket Council (ICC), suggesting that its matches against India in any tournament hosted by the BCCI be played at neutral venues.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is currently in Dubai, seeking to resolve the Champions Trophy dispute stemming from India’s refusal to play in Pakistan.

Sources reveal that under this proposed formula, Pakistan-India matches during the Champions Trophy would be held in Dubai. Similarly, Pakistan’s matches in any future ICC tournaments hosted by India would also take place at neutral venues.

The arrangement will be applicable for three years.

The new formula will also not be called a hybrid model but some other name.

An ICC meeting regarding the Champions Trophy is expected today (Sunday), with hopes of resolving the deadlock. If India accepts Pakistan’s proposal, there will be no need for voting on the matter.

In an interesting development, Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), assumed the ICC chairman role on December 1 after Greg Barclay’s term ended on November 30. Shah had been elected unopposed in August.

On Saturday, PCB chief Naqvi stated, “We will strive for what’s best for Pakistan,” emphasizing that any agreed-upon formula would set a precedent for future tournaments and ensure equality.

Additionally, Pakistan has officially informed the ICC that it rejects the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy.