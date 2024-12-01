Sunday, December 01, 2024
Petrol prices increased by Rs3.72, per liter, diesel Rs3.29

December 01, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The government on Saturday increased the price of Motor Spirit (MS) Petrol by Rs3.72 per liter and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs3.29 per litre.  The price of MS petrol was fixed at Rs252.10 per litre as against its existing price of Rs248.38 per litre, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance. Meanwhile, the price of High-Speed  Diesel was increased  by Rs3.29 per litre  as HS- Diesel would be available at Rs258.43 per litre as compared to its previous price of Rs255.14 per litre during next fortnight starting from December 1, 2024.  However,  the prices of Kerosene oil (SKO)reduced by 0.62 per litre as it was fixed at Rs164.98 as against Rs165.60 per litre, where as the price of  the light diesel oil decreased by0.48 per litre as it was reached at151.73 per litre as compared to earlier prices of Rs152.21 per litre. “The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products as per variation in the oil price in the international market. It has accordingly been decided that the prices of the petroleum products for the next fortnight starting from 01st December 2024, would be slightly revised”’ it added.

