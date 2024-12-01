PHDEC conducts webinar on impact of smog and fog on potato crop

LAHORE - Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) Thursday conducted a webinar on the topic of “Climate Change: - Impact of Smog and Fog on Potato Crop & Remedial Measures”. The aim of the webinar was to discuss the climate change especially smog and fog effects on potato crop and propose the recommended practices to minimize this harmful impact on potato crop, its yield and quality. Potato is a very important and major vegetable crop of Pakistan with an annual production of about 8.3MMT. The major production zone of potato is Punjab (Sahiwal, Okara and surroundings). Due to fog & smog, a decrease of potato crop is being expected in Punjab province. Taking the cognizance of the situation, the experts from Potato Research Institute, Sahiwal & Potato Research Station Sahowali, Sialkot engaged to guide the potato stakeholders with detailed presentations on the harmful impact of smog and foggy weather and in the result, the possible attack of different serious diseases like late blight, black leg etc., its symptoms and control measures.

CEO PHDEC welcomed the participants and explained that climate change is a serious threat to our agro ecology and if we did not plan to mitigate this issue the consequences may be in the form of food insecurity. Agriculture is one of the most vulnerable sectors to the anticipated climate change. Crop failures & low productivity are the major challenges faced by agriculture sector because of climate change, he added. He said that smog limits sunlight availability, stunts seedling growth, and impairs photosynthesis, which effects per acre yield of the crop. Due to low crop yield, Pakistan potato export in the year 2023-24 was $127 million, which was $212 million in 2022-23.

Dr Syed Ijaz-Ul-Hassan, Director, Potato Research Institute, Sahiwal started with brief introduction about history & background of smog & fog in the region. He added that the increases in temperatures, changes in precipitation patterns, changes in extreme weather events, and reductions in water availability is leading to reduction in agricultural productivity. He shared in detail about how smog effects on potato growth, yield & tubers quality. Dr. Ijaz-Ul-Hasan stated that smog has directly reduced yield, caused late blight disease, and reduced quality tubers. He added that implementing integrated pest management and promoting sustainable agricultural practices are the few mitigation strategies among others for the smog.

Dr Muhammad Nawaz Sajid, Principle Scientist, Potato Research Station Sahowali, Sialkot, explained about types of fungal diseases caused by foggy & smoggy weather. He added that early blight, late blight, black leg are the diseases caused by said weather. He briefed about the history of early &late blight disease, symptoms of early &late blight and effects on potato crop. He stated that to prevent blight disease, treat with fungicide before blight appears. It’s also important to rotate crops regularly to prevent buildup of the disease in the soil, and to remove and destroy infected plants and tubers as soon as late blight develops.

A large number of participants from growers, processors, exporters, R&D and academia participated in the webinar and appreciated the PHDEC’s initiative of conducting the webinar. Participants suggested that organizing physical activities would be more fruitful for stakeholders.