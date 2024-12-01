Protest right exists, forming militias for attacks doesn’t: Bilawal

Leave KP govt and focus on getting Imran out of jail, Bilawal tells Gandapur. PPP Chairman lashes out at PTI, calls it biggest obstacle in bringing stability in country. Urges political stability either through dialogue or by force.

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday urged all political parties to prioritise dialogue and consensus to establish political stability in the country.

Addressing the party workers via video link to mark the PPP’s 57th Foundation Day, he emphasised that divisive politics and instability are harming Pakistan.

While paying tributes to PPP’s founding Chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Bilawal stated that the people of Pakistan still see solutions to their challenges in Bhutto’s legacy. “Shaheed Bhutto gifted the nation with democracy, a people-friendly constitution, economic revolution, and the nuclear program. Tragically, he was martyred through judicial murder,” he remarked.

He acknowledged the struggles faced by the PPP in its journey, saying, “Attempts were made to obliterate PPP’s ideology through oppression, but the party survived due to its strong bond with the people, the sacrifices of its workers, and the visionary leadership of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lauded her mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for defeating conspiracies against the PPP. “She courageously faced two dictators, leading the party with unmatched resilience.

Her governments were known for introducing public-friendly economic policies and creating employment opportunities, he said, adding the leadership earned her a unique place in history, and her words resonated across the globe.

He also paid homage to President Asif Ali Zardari, crediting him for expanding PPP’s influence and achieving milestones like the 18th Amendment and the launch of the Benazir Income Support Programme. “President Zardari became the first elected president in Pakistan’s history to be re-elected. Under his leadership, PPP strengthened its presence in Sindh and Balochistan while holding key positions like Chairmanship of the Senate and Deputy Speakership of the National Assembly.”

Discussing the current political situation, Bilawal Bhutto stated that no party was given a clear majority in the recent general elections. “Our party supported the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in forming the government to address economic crises and inflation, without joining the cabinet, giving them full opportunity to resolve national issues.”

Bilawal Bhutto expressed concerns over the opposition’s role in destabilising the political environment. He called on opposition parties to adopt democratic and constructive politics instead of relying on undemocratic approaches. “Political stability requires either dialogue or enforcement through strength, but dialogue must take precedence for the nation’s prosperity.”

He criticised the government for considering undemocratic measures such as banning certain political parties or imposing governor’s rule in some provinces. “PPP historically opposes such actions and firmly believes in positive politics and political solutions,” he added.

On the issue of terrorism, Bilawal called for a renewed National Action Plan, warning that terrorism poses a significant threat to national stability. He also criticised provincial government for their handling of the situation in Parachinar, highlighting the responsibility of maintaining law and order.

The chairman opposed the economic policies that threaten the livelihoods of farmers, particularly the immediate imposition of agricultural taxes, and highlighted the negative impact of government policies on the IT sector. He stressed the need to develop agriculture and technology sectors to boost the country’s economy. In his speech, he reiterated the PPP’s commitment to promoting democratic values, addressing public issues, and preserving the party’s legacy of serving the nation.

He also referred to the reports that the Centre was planning to impose governor rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “If the matter is presented before us we will try to take decision with mutual consultation.”

The PPP leader said that they wanted to restore peace and end terrorism in the country. He said that the political parties and the institutions were capable to steer the country out of crisis. Bilawal declared opposition “biggest obstacle” in bringing political stability in the country.

Without naming KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Bilawal said that after the onslaught on the centre he is talking about firing bullets. “(It is) better for PTI to leave KP govt if it wants to get Imran Khan released from jail,’ he added.

Regarding national security, Bilawal expressed concern over the resurgence of terrorism in KP and Balochistan, stressing that all provinces are now feeling its impact. He called for collective responsibility in combating terrorism and restoring the state’s writ. Bhutto-Zardari also asked the government to review its policy on the firewall and VPN.

He said the federal government had not consulted his PPP party over the ban on any political party. Bhutto-Zardari also called for urgent government action to tackle inflation.

Bilawal said: “The federal government should engage provinces in dialogue over the canal issue to avoid potential conflict.” He asserted that the PPP would not support the government if it pursued the project “forcefully”. Bhutto-Zardari slammed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for threatening the centre instead of addressing its own issues. Bilawal emphasised that the PPP has always acted in Pakistan’s interest, regardless of electoral setbacks or challenges, including being sidelined in election campaigns.