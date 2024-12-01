PTA extends VPNs registration deadline

Pakistan's telecommunications regulator, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), announced it will not block unregistered Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) despite the expiry of the registration deadline on November 30, media reported on Saturday.

The PTA had initially directed businesses, freelancers, and IT companies to register their VPNs by the end of November to comply with government regulations. However, officials confirmed that an extension will be granted, although the new deadline has yet to be finalized.

"VPNs are not being blocked starting today, and the decision to extend the registration period is now with the Ministry of Interior," PTA Chairman Major General (Retd) Hafeez Rehman told.

Another PTA official indicated that blocking VPNs is currently not a practical solution.

Pakistan has faced criticism in recent years for imposing online content controls, including social media restrictions. Digital rights activists argue such measures limit free speech and impede access to information.

The PTA chairman highlighted the authority’s recognition of the IT sector's dependence on VPNs. "So far, 25,000 VPNs have been registered, and these will remain operational," he stated.