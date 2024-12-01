Punjab CM to lead high-level delegation to China

LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz will be the first female Chief Minister of Punjab to visit China as Beijing has extended an officials invitation for mid-December.

Senior official sources of PML-N told APP that the Maryam Nawaz has been invited by the People’s Republic of China for an official visit from December 8 to 15. The invitation comes from ruling Communist Party of China, highlighting its interest in enhancing bilateral relations with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). CM Maryam Nawaz will be accompanied by a high-level delegation during her 8-day visit, which will take her to major Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong, sources said. The upcoming visit will be historic milestone for Maryam Nawaz, who has taken the coveted role, marking the first instance of a woman serving as a Chief Minister in any province of the South Asian nation. China’s invitation to CM Maryam Nawaz underscores desire to further strengthen mutual cooperation between the two nations, especially with the PML-N, signaling a new phase in Pakistan-China relations.