Sunday, December 01, 2024
Punjab police foil terrorist attack on Chahapri station, four militants killed

Web Desk
9:47 PM | December 01, 2024
Punjab Police successfully foiled a terrorist attack on the Chahapri Police Station in the Isakhel Circle, near the KP-Punjab interprovincial border.

During the intense gunfight, four militants were neutralized. According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, over 20 heavily armed attackers launched a surprise assault, employing rocket launchers and hand grenades.

Despite the heavy exchange of fire, all police personnel remained unharmed, with only two officers sustaining minor injuries.

Following the attack, District Police Officer Mianwali, Akhtar Farooq, and other senior officials arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar commended the bravery of the police officers and reiterated the department's resolve to thwart the plans of anti-peace elements in the province.

