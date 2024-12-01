QWP not to support undemocratic steps: Sherpao

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao expressed concern on Saturday over the growing political polarization in the country and stated that his party would not support any undemocratic or unconstitutional actions.

“We believe that political issues should be resolved through dialogue. The PTI government must show seriousness in addressing the problems facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said, adding that the country should be governed democratically with a clear political vision.

In a press release issued from the QWP secretariat at Watan Kor, Sherpao said he had chaired a meeting of QWP leaders to assess the political situation in the country. The meeting discussed the worsening law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the southern belt of the province.

Sherpao emphasized that his party would not support any decision that undermines the political or democratic system. He advised the PTI government to play a more active role in improving the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He specifically mentioned the ongoing clashes in the Kurram tribal district, where over 100 people had lost their lives in the violence. Expressing sorrow over the deaths, he called on the government to take immediate steps to halt the bloodshed and demanded an investigation into the incidents in Kurram. He also urged that the closed roads be reopened to ensure the transportation of food and medicines to the area.

The QWP leader further announced that his party would participate in the All Parties Conference (APC) scheduled for December 5, in the interest of peace and to secure provincial rights.

Sherpao criticized the PTI government for using provincial resources in its recent protest in Islamabad. He expressed sorrow over the deaths of people from both sides in the federal capital and offered condolences to their families, while condemning the use of force.

He said that the PTI leadership was indifferent to securing the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He accused the PTI of exploiting the Pakhtuns for its own interests under the guise of protest, which, he said, had damaged the image of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Aftab Sherpao warned that the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was deteriorating with each passing day, but both the provincial and federal governments had placed this issue on the back burner. He feared that if corrective measures were not taken immediately, the situation could spiral out of control.