Sunday, December 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Riots Case: ATC grants police 5-day remand of 145 accused

Riots Case: ATC grants police 5-day remand of 145 accused
NEWS WIRE
December 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday granted the police a five-day physical remand of 145 accused involved in protest and riot in Islamabad.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra announced the decision regarding the physical remand of 170 accused. The accused were produced before the court wherein the police requested the judge to grant their physical remand to investigation regarding the riots in federal capital.

After hearing arguments, the court granted the police five-day remand of 145 accused and extended four-day custody of 17 persons. The court sent eight accused to jail till December 10, for identification.  The Khanna Police Station has registered a case against PTI’s activists regarding the matter.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1732944961.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024