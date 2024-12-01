Sunday, December 01, 2024
Road accident claims life in Muzaffargarh

NEWS WIRE
December 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFARGARH  -  A motorcyclist was hit to death by a speeding car near Basti Morani, Karor Lal Eisan, Layyah. According to rescue sources, the accident occurred when a speeding car collided with a motorcycle, leaving 25-year-old Mureed Abbas, a resident of Laskani, dead on the spot. The body was promptly shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters hospital by Rescue 1122 personnel. Meanwhile, local police have initiated an investigation into the incident. According to eyewitnesses, the accident was caused by the car’s reckless speed.

