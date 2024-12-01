Saad Nasim-led Lahore Whites depart for Quaid Trophy Super Three

LAHORE - The Lahore Whites cricket team, under the captaincy of , departed for Abbottabad to participate in the Super Three stage of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The team will face Peshawar Region at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium starting December 2. Before departure, team officials met LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, who praised the team’s efforts in securing first place in the initial stage and encouraged them to maintain their winning streak.

He also announced a cash prize if the team reaches the final. The squad, comprising 15 players and officials, includes Vice-Captain Ali Zaryab Asif, pacer Naseem Shah, and other key players such as Imran Dogar and Gohar Hafeez.

This season, Lahore Region has given opportunities to 14 debutants across both Lahore Whites and Blues, setting a new record for player debuts in the tournament’s history.