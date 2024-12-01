Security First

Sunday, December 01, 2024
December 01, 2024
The abduction of six workers from a dam construction site in Balochistan and the continued violence in Kurram are grim reminders of Pakistan’s escalating security challenges. While political turmoil has temporarily been set aside, it is time for the state to refocus on what is arguably the country’s most pressing issue—ensuring safety and stability.

The pattern across regions is unmistakable: foreign-funded forces are targeting Pakistan’s state-building and economic aspirations. This is particularly evident in the sabotage of projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gawadar, where progress is being impeded by insurgents with a clear agenda to derail development. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains under siege, battling Taliban-linked extremism and cross-border incursions that threaten its very fabric.

Security is not just a prerequisite for progress—it is the bedrock upon which any semblance of prosperity or governance is built. Without it, dreams of economic revival, infrastructure development, or regional integration will remain out of reach. It is no coincidence that Pakistan’s most vulnerable regions, rife with instability, are also the ones most starved of development and opportunities.

The state must rise to this challenge. Half measures and reactive policies will not suffice. A comprehensive strategy is needed—one that not only strengthens the physical presence of security forces but also addresses the underlying socio-economic grievances that fuel unrest. Internationally, the government must work to expose and counteract the external financing of these violent factions.

The stakes are too high to allow this to fester any longer. If Pakistan fails to take decisive action, it risks undoing years of sacrifice and progress. The current trajectory leads only to further chaos, and that is a path the country simply cannot afford to tread.

