Several killed as airstrike targets Aleppo city center

Several civilians were killed in an unidentified airstrike on Aleppo city center in Syria after it was captured by anti-regime armed groups.

Unidentified warplanes attacked a square in Aleppo city center, most of which is under the control of anti-regime armed groups.

Initial estimates after the airstrike show multiple civilian casualties, with no exact number as of yet.

Since Wednesday, armed groups that have been clashing with regime forces in northern Syria have been advancing rapidly in both the rural areas of Idlib and Aleppo province.

Since Saturday morning, the armed groups have captured more than 50 villages in the eastern and southeastern parts of Idlib, which were previously under the control of the Assad regime, along with the majority of Aleppo.

On Friday, the groups had entered Aleppo’s city center and reached the central districts by evening.

On Nov. 27-28, anti-regime groups rapidly advanced from western Aleppo's countryside toward the center, capturing numerous areas in Idlib's countryside.