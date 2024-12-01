Shahzaib’s stellar 159 propels Pakistan U19 to emphatic win over India U19

LAHORE - Pakistan U19 showcased a dominant performance, defeating India U19 by 43 runs in a highly-charged Group A fixture of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Shahzaib Khan’s sensational century was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s triumph, as the opener single-handedly dismantled the Indian bowling attack with a blistering 159 off 147 balls. The Mansehra-born Shahzaib Khan was in sublime form, smashing five boundaries and 10 towering sixes in his scintillating innings. His 147-ball masterpiece formed the backbone of Pakistan’s innings, helping them post an imposing total of 281 for seven in 50 overs. Shahzaib’s innings was instrumental, especially considering the strength of India’s bowling unit.

The opening partnership between Shahzaib and Usman Khan set the tone for Pakistan’s dominance. The duo stitched together a formidable 160-run stand in 30.4 overs. Usman played a solid supporting role, contributing a 94-ball 60, decorated with six boundaries. Both players continued their exceptional form, building on their impressive runs in the recent tri-series against Afghanistan and UAE, where Shahzaib and Usman amassed 330 and 314 runs, respectively.

After the dismissal of Usman, Shahzaib continued his assault, combining with Muhammad Riazullah for a crucial 71-run partnership for the third wicket. The final overs saw Pakistan accelerate, adding 74 runs in the last 10 overs. Captain Saad Baig’s decision to bat first paid dividends, with Pakistan putting up a challenging total.

Chasing 282, India U19 began with intent but suffered an early collapse, reeling at 81 for four within 15 overs. Abdul Subhan and Ali Raza were the early destroyers, claiming crucial wickets to dismantle India’s top order. Promising pacer Ali Raza was the pick of the bowlers, delivering a stellar spell of 9-1-36-3.

India’s middle order offered resistance, with Nikhil Kumar leading the fightback. Kumar top-scored with a gritty 67 off 77 balls, anchoring partnerships with Kiran Chormale (20) and wicketkeeper HarvanshPangalia (26). However, the mounting pressure and disciplined bowling by Pakistan stifled their chase. Off-spinner Naveed Ahmed Khan dismissed Kumar in the 36th over, effectively sealing India’s fate.

India’s tailenders offered some resilience, with Mohamed Enaan scoring a quick 30. However, his run-out in the 48th over brought India’s innings to an end at 238 in 47.1 overs.Pakistan’s bowlers were clinical, with Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan (2-45), and Faham-ul-Haq (2-41) delivering standout performances.With this win, Pakistan U19 team gains vital momentum heading into their next group match against the UAE, scheduled for December 2 at the same venue.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN U19 281-7 in 50 overs (Shahzaib Khan 159, Usman Khan 60, Muhammad Riazullah 27; Samarth Nagaraj 3-45, Ayush Mhatre 2-30) beat INDIA U19 238 all-out in 47.1 overs (Nikhil Kumar 67, Mohamed Enaan 30; Ali Raza 3-36, Abdul Subhan 2-45, Faham-ul-Haq 2-41) by 43 runs.