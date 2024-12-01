Strengthening Pak-Belarus Ties

Pakistan is finally regaining its footing on the global stage. After years of being side-lined in international and regional affairs, the nation is now making a conscious effort to reclaim its place, evident through its active participation in global forums and frequent hosting of high-level events. While there’s still a long way to go, this momentum is both commendable and much needed.

True to its principles, Pakistan continues to stand tall for the oppressed, advocating for Palestine’s freedom, supporting the two-state solution, and pressing the world to resolve the decades-old Kashmir dispute. But let’s face it: being vocal about these issues is not enough unless Pakistan strengthens its alliances and builds a more powerful voice internationally.

In this context, the recent three-day visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko was more than just a diplomatic handshake—it was a statement of intent. His arrival, preceded by a high-powered Belarusian delegation led by Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and comprising nine ministers and 46 business leaders, sent a clear message: Belarus is serious about doing business with Pakistan, not just exchanging pleasantries.

During the visit, Belarusian businessmen engaged in fruitful discussions with their Pakistani counterparts, exploring joint ventures that could potentially bring much-needed innovation to our stagnant industries. Simultaneously, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, had candid discussions with his Belarusian counterpart, reaffirming both countries’ commitment to meaningful, mutually beneficial cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also met President Lukashenko to discuss ways to deepen this relationship. The outcome? A roadmap for 2025-27 that aims to transform these diplomatic niceties into actionable plans, especially in agriculture, technology, and manufacturing. Let’s be honest—Pakistan’s agriculture sector is in desperate need of technological intervention. If Belarus can offer solutions to boost productivity, why not embrace them wholeheartedly?

But it wasn’t just business on the agenda. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza found space in their discussions, with both leaders expressing profound grief over the ongoing slaughter of innocent civilians. Prime Minister Sharif rightly pointed out that global peace is a pipe dream as long as unresolved crises like Gaza and Kashmir fester.

Several agreements and MoUs were signed during the visit, covering areas ranging from environmental protection to vocational education. On paper, these agreements sound promising, but the real question is: will they translate into tangible progress, or will they gather dust like so many others before them?

One can’t ignore the elephant in the room: trade between Pakistan and Belarus is embarrassingly low, amounting to just $50 million annually. Yes, we export surgical instruments, and they send us tractors, but that’s hardly the kind of robust economic partnership we should aspire to. The eight MoUs worth $17 million signed during the business forum are a start, but let’s be frank—they’re a drop in the ocean compared to what’s possible. Belarus’s interest in China’s Belt and Road Initiative could work to Pakistan’s advantage, potentially acting as a bridge for deeper engagement with Russia. But for that to happen, Pakistan needs to step up its game, expanding its vision beyond basic trade and focusing on long-term strategic partnerships.

At the end of the day, the Belarusian President’s visit was a welcome development—a much-needed reminder that Pakistan still has friends willing to invest in its potential. The real challenge now lies in keeping this momentum alive. Continued exchanges of leadership, delegations, and business ideas could pave the way for a more dynamic and mutually beneficial relationship.

In a world where alliances shift rapidly, Pakistan cannot afford complacency. The ball is in our court—let’s not fumble it.

export surgical instruments, and they send us tractors. It’s a start, sure, but it’s a far cry from the kind of trade volume that would truly reflect our potential. The recent MoUs worth $17 million are a step in the right direction, but they’re just that—a step. What we need now is momentum, sustained by frequent exchanges of leaders, delegations, and business forums. Belarus’s interest in China’s Belt and Road Initiative adds another layer of opportunity, particularly given Pakistan’s central role in the project.

At its heart, this visit was about more than politics or trade; it was about building a relationship that benefits both nations. Pakistan has a lot to gain from Belarus’s technological expertise, particularly in agriculture, where we desperately need innovation to tackle food security challenges.

So, here’s the bottom line: this visit was no mere diplomatic exercise. It was a meaningful step towards strengthening ties with a country that clearly sees potential in Pakistan. If we play our cards right, this could be the start of something transformative—not just for our economies but for our shared vision of a more equitable global order.

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News), Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at zahidriffat@gmail.com