Tarar accuses Murad Saeed of inciting unrest during PTI protests, vows accountability

In response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) protests in the capital, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar announced on Sunday that those involved in the "November 24 violence" would be held accountable.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Islamabad Inspector General of Police Ali Nasir Rizvi and Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha, Tarar accused PTI leader Murad Saeed of inciting unrest.

He claimed Saeed led unruly PTI crowds toward D-Chowk to attack the capital before seeking refuge in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s House.

Tarar criticized the PTI for using propaganda to cover up its failure to mobilize significant crowds. Citing intelligence reports, he alleged that PTI planned to incite violence under the guise of protests, questioning, “Has anyone ever seen weapons in the hands of peaceful protesters anywhere in the world?”

He further revealed that 37 Afghan nationals were reportedly among the PTI protestors and noted that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had rejected PTI’s call for protests, signaling their disapproval of what he described as a politics of chaos.

Meanwhile, Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha praised security institutions for exercising restraint and effectively managing the violent demonstrators.