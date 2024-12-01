Three vehicles impounded, 43 challaned for causing smog

FAISALABAD - District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Humanyun Rashid Sial impounded 3 vehicles and conducted challans of 43 others on charges of causing smog in addition to referring 31 vehicles for fitness certificates. The Secretary RTA along with his team checked public transport on different routes on Saturday. He inspected 129 vehicles and conducted challans of 43 drivers by imposing a fine of Rs106,000 for emitting excessive smoke and polluting the environment. He also impounded 3 vehicles on sheer violation of law and referred 31 other vehicles for obtaining fitness certificates with a clear-cut warning that no vehicle would be allowed to ply roads without a fitness certificate.

Foundry sealed over pollution

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa sealed a foundry unit on charges of violating the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules. A spokesman for local administration said here on Saturday that the DD Environment checked various factories and found a foundry unit situated at Mohallah Usman Ghani involved in polluting the environment. Therefore, he sealed the foundry unit and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on its owner, he added.

25 road repair schemes approved

The District Sugarcane Development Cess Committee has approved implementation on 25 schemes of road repair and rehabilitation in Faisalabad. Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that Rs.840 million would be spent on these roads which have total length of 62 kilometers. He said that these roads fall in the area of sugar mills and would help farmers and other commuters. He directed the roads highway authority to evolve a comprehensive strategy for executing roads schemes on war-footing so that the people could be provided relief as early as possible. He also directed the mill administration to ensure full payment to farmers after purchasing their sugarcane produce on a fair price. He directed the assistant commissioners to regularly check the weighing bridges and take strict action besides sealing bridges and imposing heavy fines without any discrimination on those who were found involved in short measuring. Local parliamentarians Rao Kashif Raheem, Jaffar Ali Hocha and others were also present in the meeting.

3 arrested for arranging mela illegally

Millat Town police arrested three people for organizing a mela illegally. A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Muzammal of Chak No.202-RB Bhaiwala had arranged a mela of Baba Bootay Shah in Chak No.202-RB during which accused opened firing and killed two people on the spot. Therefore, on the directives of CPO Kamran Adil, the police arrested three people including Muzammal, Haris and Mudassar for arranging the mela illegally. Further investigation is under progress, he added.